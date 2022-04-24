Pittsburgh weather: summer-like Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hope you enjoyed yesterday because today will be a repeat with summer-like temperatures in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies!

Our next round of wet weather arrives Monday as a cold front approaches. There's a chance for thunderstorms and gusty winds right around dinner time so be aware.

Once the cold front exits with the rain on Monday, cooler air settles back in where we will be below normal for much of next week with a few stray showers Tuesday and Wednesday.