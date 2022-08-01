Pittsburgh Weather: Storm chances possible Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We may be trying to pack a little bit of everything in today's weather.

Today: Scattered storm chance arrives after 3 p.m. There is a marginal severe risk for today according to the Storm Prediction Center.

KDKA Weather Center

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now. I don't think today is a high enough impact to issue a First Alert Weather Day.

Aware: Hot weather returns with highs near 90 arriving as soon as Wednesday. Rain may keep highs down in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

I mean, how many 'typical summertime' weather events can we squeeze into one day?

Rain, storms, downpours, fog, and humidity will all impact folks today.

By the end of the day, dew points will be back in the upper 60s. If you remember dew points are just a measure of moisture at the surface (where we live) and the higher the dew point the more humid it is. Dew points at 70 or above are considered 'tropical' or more typical of what you'd expect if you were heading down to Florida. It is going to be hot and sticky by the end of the day.

The dew point does more than just tell us if it is humid or not. It is a great indicator for how unstable we are, with the chance for storms becoming more likely the higher the dew point is.

While there is any number of things that cause severe weather, the dew point is an important part of the equation.

KDKA Weather Center

Today's storms will begin this afternoon, I have them here after 3 p.m. Destructive wind, frequent lightning, and downpours will all be possible as storms roll in for the afternoon.

Not everyone will see storms this evening with storms being scattered.

We are now in the month of August so I quickly want to update you on what to expect today and through the month. First off let's talk about July when we were 0.57" of rain behind normal rain for the month.

KDKA Weather Center

Average temperatures were 1.0° warmer than average too. Looking ahead we lose one hour and eleven minutes of daylight this month when comparing sunrise and sunset times from today to the end of the month.

KDKA Weather Center

We average 3.52" of rain with an average high temperature of 82° and an average low for the month of 62°

