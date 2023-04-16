Pittsburgh Weather: Storm chance increase this evening, cooler weather coming this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are waking up near 60 again and we will have more dry time for the first part of the day with some sunshine and highs near 80.

Storm chances go up as the sun goes down. Scattered thunderstorms will roll through the area along an impending cold front, and this could bring some gusty winds.

Rain chance over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

We are under a "marginal/isolated risk' for severe thunderstorms with the biggest threat being damaging winds. Around 5/6 p.m. is when the line looks to move through and wraps up around 8/9 p.m.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Colder air moves in behind the front Monday and we'll plunge almost 30 degrees for the daytime highs only into the lower to mid-50s Monday. Monday night into Tuesday morning could bring a few scattered rain and snow showers with chilly lows again in the mid-30s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Make sure you protect your plants and garden!

Little to no snow accumulation is expected but it will be blustery with wind gusts around 20-30 mph, but it will be short-lived.

By Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, we're back to sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s and even 80s possible on Friday.

7-day forecast: April 16, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

