Pittsburgh Weather: Steamy and sunny heading into June

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/28)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/28) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hopefully everyone enjoyed the comfortable temperatures today because high pressure builds in and we are back in the 80s tomorrow with sunshine.

Tonight and tomorrow morning lows will be chilly, back to the mid-50s so with dewpoints in the low 50s, meaning comfortable, watch for patchy fog if you'll be out on the roads.

uv-sunday.png
KDKA Weather Center

A lot of people will be cooking out, boating, fishing, or swimming and you'll need the sunscreen and some breaks from the sunshine. Make sure you stay hydrated and water your plants because we are in a dry, hot, and humid stretch through Wednesday!

Most areas will be at or near 90 but feel in the 90s so whether we get to 88, 89, or 90, it's all going to feel the same and uncomfortable at times but just take breaks and be safe and it'll be great!

Thursday is our next chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs near 80. A cold front will swing through bringing our Friday and Saturday temperatures back to the mid to upper 70s right now with plenty of sunshine!

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

First published on May 28, 2022 / 8:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

