Pittsburgh Weather: Steady rain arrives this afternoon, greening up yards, crops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I don't know if we can call today's chance for rain a true drought buster, with around an inch of rain falling.

Daily average High: 79 Low: 59

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m. Sunset: 8:52 p.m.

Today: Spot showers as soon as 1 p.m. Widespread rain arrives around 5 p.m. Steady rain will fall through the overnight hours. Highs today will be near 70.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.

Aware: Warmer weather arrives this weekend, with highs near 80.

The rain will be nice and much-needed. As of this morning, we are 4.72 inches behind our yearly pace, with pretty much all of that coming from March 1 until now. I am expecting around an inch of rain falling.

While it may not alleviate our drought completely, it will take a big bite out of conditions getting worse. We also have another round of rain expected on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning. This rain won't be as much but will continue to help with it being in the way of rain showers.

While I expect rain this afternoon, you'll hardly be able to tell this morning, with mostly sunny skies to start the day. Morning temperatures will be in the low 50s. Highs will be near 70. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead, while most of the rain on Wednesday comes to an end during the morning hours, there will continue to be a chance for scattered showers or even thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. At this time, we are not included under the SPC's severe weather risk, but that could change. My concern right now is gusty winds with cells that may or may not have any lightning associated with them. This means conditions could change quickly with little to no heads-up to those outside.

Rain chances for the rest of the week are a little unclear, with the peak chance for rain being on Friday. I have also added a rain chance for Thursday and Saturday, as an upper low will be around our region.

