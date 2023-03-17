Pittsburgh Weather: St. Patrick's Day looking warm but wet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy equals day Pittsburgh!

According to the NWS Moon offices daily almanac today is in perfect alignment with an equal 12 hours of daylight and night.

This is probably not something you will find in any book as being a thing but I always enjoy pointing it out.

While the spring equinox is about equal daylight and nighttime at the equator, if you don't live on the equator your 'equals day' occurs a couple of days before or after both the spring and autumn equinoxes.

If you're in the northern hemisphere, you know like all of the United States, your equinox occurs a couple of days after the fall equinox and a couple of days before the spring equinox. Just a quick reminder the north poll points towards the sun during our summer months. The north pole also points away from the sun during our winter months. When it comes to distance from the sun, we actually are closer to the sun during our winter months and furthest from the sun during our summer months. It is actually the earth's angle towards the sun that is the number one driver of our warm and cold seasons.

Today also happens to be St Patricks Day. Radar is getting into the spirit of the season clearly not wanting any pinches. Today will be an odd one with plenty of green on the radar but rain totals won't be very high. I am only expecting around a fifth of an inch of rain in total.

Temperatures over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for rain will come during the morning rush but the heaviest rain of the day will come as a cold front pushes through during the afternoon around 4p. A couple of rumbles can't be ruled out as it passes by.

Highs will be in the mid-50s today, with highs reached around 4 p.m. Temperatures are starting off on the mild side. Out-the-door temps are in the low 50s and 11 a.m. temps will be in the mid-50s.

Meanwhile, 5 p.m. temps will be in the mid-40s. We will be down in the mid-30s by midnight.

7-day forecast: March 17, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

