Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty showers hang around through Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Spotty showers will remain around the area tonight and tomorrow.

A trough swinging through the area tonight will keep that slight chance of a shower or two lingering for the overnight hours, but Lake Erie will try to help a few showers materialize tomorrow once the winds shift from the northwest.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Only spotty showers are expected tonight & tomorrow.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Sunrise: 7:04 p.m.

Average High: 75°

Average Low: 54°

The rain chances are expected to fall off by game time Monday night, as the Cleveland Browns are in town to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The clearer skies that take over during the game will pretty much stay put through the week.

With additional sunshine in the forecast, look for temperatures to gradually warm through the week. We'll top off near 80, which is on the warm side for mid-September. Rain chances will be really hard to come by for the next week, too.

Autumn officially begins at 2:50 a.m. Saturday and the weather looks fantastic, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and comfortably warm temperatures.

