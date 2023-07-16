Pittsburgh Weather: Some spotty showers stick around Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's still some rain around for our Sunday. Spotty showers will continue throughout the day, but most of the day will be decently dry.

It will also feel better with lower humidity levels and highs in the low to mid-80s. Wildfire smoke also makes a comeback today and tomorrow, according to the latest model guidance.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires returns this week. KDKA Weather Center

The good news is this smoke appears to stay in the upper levels of the atmosphere bringing hazy-looking skies. Most of the smoke should stay away from the surface. Air quality is only listed to be code yellow so it'll mainly affect those sensitive and/or with breathing issues.

Another round of scattered storms moves in tomorrow evening and last into the overnight hours.

Conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday morning may feature a leftover shower or two, but then sunshine filters in. Then we have a couple of sunny days to follow with lower humidity levels and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday will be mostly dry, but there could be some isolated storms that try to slide to the south.

So West Virginia/Maryland counties will have a better chance to see those.

Thursday into Friday could feature some more storms, and humidity levels rise with highs still in the low to mid-80s.

7-day forecast: July 16, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

