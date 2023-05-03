Pittsburgh Weather: Slightly warmer on Thursday with scattered rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be the sixth straight day with precip being recorded at the Pittsburgh airport.

Five of those days we have seen more than a tenth of an inch of rain (or will if you count today).

The good news is that the end is near with rain showers turning to more isolated by Thursday afternoon. It actually looks like most of the rain should have come to an end by the Thursday morning commute with just the last little bit of drizzle possible at that time.

Temperatures today with windchill. KDKA Weather Center

Today is going to be another crappy day no matter how you look at it.

We will see more rain throughout the day. Highs will be a little warmer than the 44 we hit yesterday.

I am forecasting a high for today of 47 degrees. Wind chills will top out around 40 degrees this afternoon with winds out of the west at 10-20mph.

Rain chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Afternoon wind speeds will be closer to 20mph than 10mph.

Rain showers should continue through the day, coming in from the northwest. There's also a chance for some snow in some spots but I am not expecting any issues from it. For most, any snow will be mixed in with some rain. Morning temperatures are in the mid-30s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it is looking wonderful.

Highs both on Saturday and Sunday should be close to seasonal. I have Saturday seeing a high of 69°.

I have us in the low to id the 70s on Sunday. The fairly dry airmass that should be in place will allow us to see mild mornings giving way to pleasant afternoons.

7-day forecast: May 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

