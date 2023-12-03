Pittsburgh Weather: Showers linger as first week of December begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What a wild Sunday! Highs in the 50s, lightning and hail are all unusual for early December in southwestern Pennsylvania, but we saw it all today!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 45° Low: 30°

Sunrise: 7:26 a.m. Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Isolated showers Monday & colder; rain/snow showers Tuesday.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Highs all weekend were nearly 15 degrees above normal, and while we managed to avoid severe levels of thunderstorms, we did have gusty winds, lightning, thunder and several reports of pea-sized hail. Those were followed by lots of rainbow reports!

Now, colder air and windy conditions settle in overnight, with a few leftover showers through midnight.

Monday will be much cooler, with highs only reaching seasonable levels in the mid to lower 40s. We could see an isolated shower in spots under cloudy skies, and Tuesday brings a better chance for some early showers mixing with wet snow showers with a possible coating in the Laurel Highlands and along I-80 by Tuesday evening.

We stay seasonably chilly in the lower 40s until late in the week when warmer air arrives, pushing highs back into the lower 50s for next weekend.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!