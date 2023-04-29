Pittsburgh Weather: Showers, isolated storms possible as weekend concludes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cloudy skies stick around Saturday night, with showers moving in and even a steadier rain for areas to the east overnight.

AWARE: Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

Lows will only hit the 50s Saturday night, and highs Sunday will flirt with 60 but still stay cooler than normal. A cold front pushes through later Sunday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible and more rain into Monday morning.

Showers stick around Monday with much cooler air in place and highs to start the week struggling to even hit 50!

We could even see a few May snowflakes mix in with rain showers north of I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands through Tuesday! Drier and milder air returns later in the week, with highs pushing into the lower 60s once again.

