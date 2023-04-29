Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Showers, isolated storms possible as weekend concludes

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/29)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/29) 03:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cloudy skies stick around Saturday night, with showers moving in and even a steadier rain for areas to the east overnight.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA Weather Center

Lows will only hit the 50s Saturday night, and highs Sunday will flirt with 60 but still stay cooler than normal. A cold front pushes through later Sunday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible and more rain into Monday morning.

rain-chances-next-6-days-starts-tomorrow.png
KDKA Weather Center

Showers stick around Monday with much cooler air in place and highs to start the week struggling to even hit 50!

We could even see a few May snowflakes mix in with rain showers north of I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands through Tuesday! Drier and milder air returns later in the week, with highs pushing into the lower 60s once again.

7-day-icast.png
KDKA Weather Center

