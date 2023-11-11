Pittsburgh Weather: Several sunny days ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a cloudy and chilly but dry Veterans Day, we'll start to see the clouds break overnight with lows very seasonable or "normal" tonight, tomorrow and most of the early part of this week.

Aware: Chilly but dry

Alert: None

Skies will gradually clear tomorrow, and we'll start in the lower 30s, with morning lows climbing to the lower 50s (the average high is 53) for an afternoon high. The Steelers game will be dry, with some sunshine mixing with clouds here and there. It'll be pretty comfortable for mid-November with a kickoff temperature around 49 and an afternoon high of 52!

Temperatures hover right in that neighborhood to start the week, and we have some nice sunshine on the way.

Our next chance of rain may not roll around until next Friday! By then, temperatures will start to recover and make a run at the 60s degrees late in the week!

