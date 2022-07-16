Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered storms possible as the weekend concludes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and scattered storms could pop up around the area tonight and tomorrow.

Aware: A few scattered showers left tonight with scattered rounds of showers and storms tomorrow through Monday. We could see a few isolated strong storms and will watch the possibility of flooding concerns with rain finally on the way.

Alert: None.

KDKA Weather Center

A few showers will linger into our Saturday evening with isolated showers possible overnight but not much to dampen your weekend plans tonight.

Sunday will be a day to keep the umbrella and the KDKA weather app on hand as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. If we get some clearing patches of blue sky, that could fuel a few stronger storms later in the day but it's an isolated chance. The other issue we will watch is the possibility of any flooding through later Monday as we are looking at the potential for a few heavy downpours and rain totals ranging up to 1.50".

This is just something to keep an eye on and we will keep you aware of any flooding concerns that arise. Temperatures will hover in the lower 80s the next two days with hotter, drier weather returning toward the middle of the week.

Your 7-day forecast, as of July 17, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.