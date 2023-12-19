Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered snow tapers off Tuesday; still windy, cold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're finally seeing our first good snowfall amounts of the season!

Daily average High: 40° Low: 26°

Sunrise: 7:39 a.m. Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered snow tapers off today; still windy and cold

Most places around Pittsburgh are waking up to one to three inches of snow! Higher elevations could be waking up to a foot of fresh snow! Light snow showers will last through the morning but taper off towards the evening. It will be a brutal feeling, though, since winds are still considerably breezy out of the west, with gusts up to 30 mph still possible. Also, temperatures will only be in the 20s to low 30s, with wind chills in the teens or 20s all day.

Any winter weather alerts, including advisories or warnings, will expire at 10 a.m. this morning. That's when the snow will lighten up.

Sunny skies return tomorrow, and we will remain rain and snow-free through Friday. Highs will also be returning to normal in the low to mid-40s. This Thursday marks the start of the winter season, as the solstice occurs at 10:27 p.m.

We officially have Christmas on the 7-day forecast.

Apologies to any white Christmas hopefuls, but we're looking at temperatures topping off in the 50s for both Christmas Eve and holiday Monday. No white Christmas this year, but it should make the holiday traveling a bit easier.

