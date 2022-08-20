Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms to continue through the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It feels like summer again out there today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and sunshine, but a few isolated thunderstorms are popping up here and there across the region.

Aware: Scattered showers and storms especially overnight through tomorrow. Some could have gusty winds/potential for an isolated flooding instance if slow-moving.

The main focus for storms this evening will be off to our west into central and eastern Ohio with a few of those moving closer to us by the wee hours of the morning.

A low-pressure system and slow-moving front will pump more warm, moist air into the area through tomorrow and keep a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with us off and on through the day and again Monday. The biggest threat for anything severe in nature would be gusty, damaging wind (although a low risk) and any slow-moving storm creating flooding concerns.

The system pushes out of here Tuesday and we're left with mainly sunny, dry weather and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s the rest of the week.

Your 7-day forecast, as of August 21, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

