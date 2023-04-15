Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms creep in as weekend concludes

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/15)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/15) 03:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Warm air sticks around the rest of Saturday evening and overnight, with lows only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday late afternoon and evening. Some could contain damaging or gusty winds.

KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will be warm and mainly sunny and dry through the mid-to-late afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up mid-to-late afternoon through the mid-evening as a cold front approaches. We are under a marginal or scattered risk for severe thunderstorms, with the biggest threat being a storm with gusty or damaging winds.

Colder air moves in behind the front Monday, and we'll plunge almost 30 degrees for the daytime highs only into the lower to mid-50s Monday. Monday night into Tuesday morning could bring a few scattered rain and snow showers, with a chilly low again in the mid-30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 

After that, we start to moderate mid-week with highs in the 60s and warming into the 70s again toward next weekend.

KDKA Weather Center

