Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers possible Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was another gorgeous day region-wide, with highs in the mid-70s and sunny skies!

Our next cold front will be arriving Sunday night into Monday. Patchy fog is possible with the cooler mornings and dry air in place. Scattered showers will be around starting Sunday morning ahead of the front, then finish off Monday morning. That will then drop our temperatures down a few more degrees into the low 70s for a couple of days.

For Monday night football, skies will be partly to mostly clear with cooling temperatures in the 60s, eventually dropping into the upper 50s by the end of the game, so bring the jackets and hand warmers since it will be cool!

Sunshine returns for most of next week's forecast, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Most long-range temperature outlooks are keeping our region in the normal range, so, hello fall! It is here to stay with this forecast.

The first official day of fall will be Saturday, Sept. 23, as the autumnal equinox starts at 2:49 a.m.

