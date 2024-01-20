Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, gusty winds keep frigid temperatures in place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A few scattered snow showers and gusty wind will keep things cold tonight, with lows in the teens and wind chills that will feel like the single digits.

Daily average High: 36° Low: 21°

Sunrise: 7:40 a.m. Sunset: 5:24 p.m.

ALERT: Tuesday morning has been declared a First Alert Weather Day for possible freezing rain during the morning commute.

AWARE: Lots of rain this next week.

Skies start to clear up on Sunday, and some sunshine finally returns.

We'll finally rise above freezing on Monday afternoon for the first time in a week! Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few clouds on Monday, and melting will be underway by afternoon.

Tuesday early morning brings another shot of moisture, and it starts as some freezing rain during the morning commute before changing to all rain by late morning.

We have a First Alert Weather Day in effect Tuesday morning due to the chance for slippery roads/glaze of ice.

Temps warm into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon and make a run near 50 by midweek, and rain through Thursday.

