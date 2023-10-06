Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain showers with most seeing around a quarter inch of rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've been talking about the changes heading our way all week long so I think I am not the only one who's ready to get it on!

You can say goodbye to summer "bonus time" weather and hello to fall… again.

Highs today will be just a couple of degrees off from the average high of 67 for today. Morning lows will be well above normal still with us likely not falling into the 50s. Pesky rain showers will be around through noon.

Highs expected today

Model data continues to show the afternoon mostly dry with our best chance for rain coming in this morning. Pesky off-and-on showers should be expected during your morning commute with wet roads. Rain comes to a brief end heading into the afternoon.

While rain may be done by noon, I wouldn't be surprised to see some showers lingering through 2 p.m. We will actually see some brief sunshine breaking out this afternoon before rain showers are back around the time the sun is setting.

Conditions from this morning into the afternoon.

Off and on scattered to isolated showers should be expected overnight.

When it comes to the weekend, the best chances for rain come in the overnight hours both on Saturday and Sunday.

Higher elevations should expect to see a couple of flurries mixed in with the rain just before dawn on Sunday morning and again on Monday morning.

Scattered showers will likely stick around through the day on Monday.

When it comes to temperatures, Saturday highs will be hit at midnight. I have the midnight temperature at 61. Morning lows on Saturday will drop to the 40s, and afternoon temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s.

Highs will be in the mid to low 50s on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low 40s starting on Sunday morning and going through most of next week.

While Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry, a big weather system will bring some decent rain chances our way on Thursday and Friday of next week as temperatures warm once again.

7-day forecast: October 6, 2023

