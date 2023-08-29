Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain chance south of I-70, Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday's going to be one of those days where I am going to get complaints about my rain forecast.

Daily average High: 80 Low: 60

Sunrise: 6:45 Sunset: 7:58

Any Alert Days Ahead?: None

Aware: According to the NHC, Idalia.

I just know it. Why? Well, most of the day will be dry. And most places will be completely dry, too. The rain chance is mainly for this evening. The rain chance is highest also for places south of I-70, along with Westmoreland County. The issue is that these communities are all expected to see around a fifth of an inch to two-fifths of an inch of rain. There is a chance, though, for some higher totals setting up, with one or two spots seeing significantly more rain.

KDKA Weather Center

Highs today should hit the low to mid-80s, with morning temperatures in the 60s. Noon temperatures should be just shy of 80 degrees. Skies will be sunny along I-80 and partly cloudy for everyone else, with the thickest cloud cover coming for places south of I-70.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, an overnight cool front brings with it an early preview of fall weather, with highs both on Wednesday and Thursday hitting the mid-70s.

There could be some communities on Thursday morning dropping below 50 degrees. The heat surges back just in time for the holiday weekend, with highs near 80 on Friday, highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday, & highs near 90 on Labor Day.

The entire weekend is expected to be dry.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos