Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain and storm chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We continue to be under the influence of a broad area of low pressure that is causing us to see lingering rain chances.

Today: Most of the day will see just an isolated rain chance of 30 percent or below. I do have a second window with storms possible and scattered rain that begins at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Not likely over the next seven days.

Aware: We start to warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80's.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The best chances for rain have passed us by with some impressive rain totals from the weekend coming in.

We certainly need the rain as we have certain parts of the state under both a 'marginal drought' and 'abnormally dry' conditions.

KDKA Weather Center

The reason for all the rain is a broad area of low pressure. I have to give it to model data that has really been 'on it' when it comes to showing when the chance for rain will peak. Upper-level systems are often times the hardest for model data to crunch and give an accurate reading on.

Speaking of models, both model data and an analysis of radar and satellite data this morning show the best chance for morning rain has likely already come and gone. There will be an isolated chance for rain for the rest of the morning and through most of the afternoon. I have a scattered rain chance returning after 6 p.m. tonight with a low storm chance during that time.

Rain totals for most places today will be less than a tenth of an inch.

There will be a couple of places though recording more than a half inch of rain.

Looking ahead, the chance for rain will remain isolated through Tuesday.

KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry and pleasant.

KDKA Weather Center

We will start to see temperatures ticking up into the mid to upper 80s as we head into the weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!