Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered morning freezing rain will lead to slick road conditions for some

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For most, the highlight of this morning is that temperatures are significantly warmer than they were just 24 hours ago.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:38 Sunset: 5:28

*Winter Weather Advisory through noon due to freezing rain risk*

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Right now, it's probably the only one for the week.

For about half of our area, slick roads due to freezing rain are the main story. The highest chance of seeing slick conditions will be for places along I-80. This is where most of this morning's rain is expected to fall, with temperatures likely dipping to around 30°.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

The prolonged cold stretch will not help things, with slick conditions being possible even in places where temps are showing a couple of degrees above freezing. The Winter Weather Advisory, due to freezing rain, goes out to noon.

For the remainder of today, highs will hit the low 40s. The skies will be cloudy. I have a break from the rain as we head into the afternoon, with rain returning around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The rest of the week will be soggy, with several rounds of rain rolling in.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Through Sunday, I have a chance for rain every single day. The only rain-out could be Thursday, with gaps in the rain expected for every other day. It doesn't look like rain totals will be enough to cause major flooding issues across the area just yet, but that could still change.

Rain may spoil you from getting outside and enjoying the warmth. I have highs hitting the 50s as soon as tomorrow, with Thursday seeing a high in the mid to upper 50s!

The warm-up sticks around through Friday, with cooler weather moving in over the weekend. Rain changes over to snow chances on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Snow totals look to be low.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

KDKA-TV Weather Center