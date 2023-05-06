Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday concludes with dry skies, pleasant temperatures

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/6)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/6) 03:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a gorgeous, mild start to the weekend, with highs Saturday hitting the lower to mid-70s, which is very seasonable for early May.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Showers and storms scattered Sunday.

headlines-center-camera.png
KDKA Weather Center

More mild temperatures stick around most of this coming week, but a few scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible at times Sunday. 

event-daypart-6-panel.png
KDKA Weather Center

Shower chances will start mid-morning, so there could be some raindrops for the Pittsburgh Marathon. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible later Sunday, with nothing severe in nature expected.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warm but feature a stray shower here and there. We stay dry for now, with mid-to-late-week highs still lingering in the upper 70s and close to 80 by late week!

7-day-icast.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.