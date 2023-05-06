Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday concludes with dry skies, pleasant temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a gorgeous, mild start to the weekend, with highs Saturday hitting the lower to mid-70s, which is very seasonable for early May.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Showers and storms scattered Sunday.

More mild temperatures stick around most of this coming week, but a few scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible at times Sunday.

Shower chances will start mid-morning, so there could be some raindrops for the Pittsburgh Marathon. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible later Sunday, with nothing severe in nature expected.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warm but feature a stray shower here and there. We stay dry for now, with mid-to-late-week highs still lingering in the upper 70s and close to 80 by late week!

