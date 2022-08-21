Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Rainy conditions continue Sunday into Monday

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most places picked up a healthy amount of rainfall last night, and we're in store for more rain today and tomorrow.

Scattered showers will be on and off through at least Monday night under mainly cloudy skies. Sunday will feature the best chance for storms with a couple of them potentially turning strong to low-end severe.

The main threats if those were to form would be gusty winds and lightning. 

Storm chances go down overnight, and only isolated storms could happen on Monday. But most of the rain activity will mainly be just some showers.

Highs have been lowered back into the upper 70s for the next few days.

Tuesday will be the last day for rain chances this week.

Dry weather and 80s return Wednesday and last into next weekend with low humidity levels.

Morning lows will still remain in the low 60s.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

