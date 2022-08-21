Pittsburgh Weather: Rainy conditions continue Sunday into Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most places picked up a healthy amount of rainfall last night, and we're in store for more rain today and tomorrow.

Scattered showers will be on and off through at least Monday night under mainly cloudy skies. Sunday will feature the best chance for storms with a couple of them potentially turning strong to low-end severe.

Precipitation chances - August 21, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The main threats if those were to form would be gusty winds and lightning.

Storm chances go down overnight, and only isolated storms could happen on Monday. But most of the rain activity will mainly be just some showers.

Highs have been lowered back into the upper 70s for the next few days.

Tuesday will be the last day for rain chances this week.

Dry weather and 80s return Wednesday and last into next weekend with low humidity levels.

Morning lows will still remain in the low 60s.

7-Day Forecast - August 21, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

