Pittsburgh Weather: Rain wraps up this afternoon before more moves in on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Widespread rain is around this morning with most places picking up around half an inch of rain.

That should help alleviate any areas that were dealing with abnormally dry conditions. Showers will taper off into the afternoon. Most of the day will stay cloudy with highs in the mid-70s, but a few light showers could occur in the evening. Humidity levels have risen back into the slightly muggy range thanks to the rain that moved in.

Another round of rain is expected Monday, but we'll have a mix of sun and clouds to start. Pop-up showers and storms start in the afternoon and last through the evening. Highs should be in the mid-70s.

This is going to be our last good dosage of rain for a while though.

A long, dry stretch of weather will take over mid-week with highs in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine. Most models are indicating that we'll be warm and dry for at least a week.

The Climate Prediction Center has our region under a high probability we'll see below-average precipitation for the next couple of weeks.

So be prepared to water those lawns and gardens a little bit extra in the coming days.

