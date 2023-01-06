Pittsburgh Weather: Rain turns into snow Friday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's 4 a.m. and the last little bit of rain is changing over to snow on the radar.

For the remainder of today and Friday, you can expect to see snow showers.

Model data for possible snow on Saturday. KDKA Weather Center

While some could be intense, temperatures are expected to hover just over 32° so the impact on area drivers should be low to brief periods of moderate issues in spots. Areas that I would be the most concerned about would be north of I-80 and the Laurel Highlands where temperatures will be right at 32 and snow chances will be higher.

With snow around both today and tomorrow, temperatures become very important. I have today's high only hitting 35 degrees with cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be out of the west at 7-15mph. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-30s and 8 a.m. temps will be right at 32 in Pittsburgh with some places in the Laurels will briefly drop to hard freeze levels of 28 degrees or below.

I will note I haven't seen any dating showing temperatures this morning dropping lower than 30 degrees even for places north of I-80. Let's keep our fingers crossed that this proves true.

Looking ahead, we have a mid-level low that will move through on Sunday afternoon and may bring some light rain to the Steelers Game with the Browns in town and a playoff spot on the line.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. KDKA Weather Center

I will continue a low rain/snow chance for Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday are all looking dry.

Saturday highs will be similar to today with cloudy skies and morning snow showers. Highs on Sunday will be near 40 degrees. The warmest day of the next week looks to be on Tuesday with a high of 44 degrees.

I have highs in just the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

7-day forecast - January 6, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

