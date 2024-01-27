Pittsburgh Weather: Rain to remain before switching to snow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain will continue tonight into tomorrow.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

FIRST ALERT: NONE

AWARE: Flood Advisory until Wednesday p.m. for the Point at Pittsburgh. Areas of rain and snow with minimal accumulations are expected.

SUNDAY SUNRISE/SUNSET: 7:34 a.m. / 5:34 p.m.

SUNDAY AVERAGE HIGH/LOW: 36° / 21°

Temperatures will hold quite steady throughout the night, as well. Those temperatures will likely hover in the mid-40s until early Sunday afternoon when a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front will start a falling temperature trend through the night.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

By Sunday evening, the rain should start mixing with, then changing over to scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected for most areas. The Ridges could see 1-3" accumulate. The first half of the new week comes with rain and snow chances, but no snow accumulations to write home about.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

While we will dry up for the second half of the week, it appears the sun will be shy, with mainly cloudy skies expected through Friday.

With temperatures, at times dipping near freezing Monday morning, untreated surfaces could become slick. This looks to be a situation that would result in only isolated issues and is not expected to create a widespread problem.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

With the rain that we have seen, the snowmelt earlier in the week, and more rain on the way, the National Weather Service has extended the flood advisory for The Point. The biggest impacts are water on the Mon Wharf and water lifting onto the North Shore Riverwalk. The current water flow volume and expected rainfall, at the moment, suggest that the Tenth Street Bypass will remain dry.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!