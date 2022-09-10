Pittsburgh Weather: Rain returns this weekend before ceding to sun, cooler temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend may be a bit soggy, but the sun and cooler temperatures are heading our way.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Soggy conditions return tonight with occasional showers Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Tonight, the rain will become more consistently spread across the region, as an area of low pressure continues to lift in from the south. At times, the rain will be heavy. This steady rain likely will continue into Sunday morning.

KDKA Weather Center

While there will be occasional showers on Sunday, there will also be dry times, too. Most of the rain will fall during the morning hours with a break for parts of the afternoon and evening.

The next part of this system to move toward us is a cold front. This will spark up showers and thunderstorms on Monday. These showers will be more of the hit-or-miss variety. These same showers, however, will begin arriving during the afternoon in Cincinnati, potentially playing a role in Sunday's Steelers game.

After Monday's showers and thunderstorms, we will dry out with high pressure taking over the region.

KDKA Weather Center

Comfortable, typical temperatures for mid-September are expected with abundant sunshine for most of the week.

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 11, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!