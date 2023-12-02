Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain returns but warmth remains through Sunday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (12/2)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (12/2) 03:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a very warm Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s and way above normal, rain returns overnight, but the warmth sticks around one more day. 

Daily average High: 45° Low: 30°
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m. Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Scattered showers on Sunday.

headlines-center-camera-4.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Sunday's highs will still hit the mid-50s, and we'll see morning rain taper off just in time for the start of the Steelers game and then scattered showers pop up through the second half and postgame! 

Monday stays seasonable, with a few more scattered showers before colder, more seasonable early December air arrives Tuesday, marking a chance for a rain/snow shower mix in the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

We stay chilly in the lower 40s through the late week before temps warm up again for next weekend. 

7-day-icast-4.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

