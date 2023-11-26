Pittsburgh Weather: Rain returns before mixing, changing to morning snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a milder Sunday in the upper 40s and lower 50s, rain showers are moving in for the evening and late night.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Daily average High: 47° Low: 32°

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m. Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Rain showers this evening; Mercer County winter weather advisory Monday night-Tuesday.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Expect a fourth to a third of an inch of rain across the region through around midnight, tapering to a few showers in the wee hours of the morning. Get ready for a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday! We'll wake up to chilly temperatures in the lower 30s, which will allow the last rain showers to mix with then change to snow showers. Watch for a few slick spots here and there through the morning commute.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Areas north of I-80 and into the Laurel Highlands could wake up to a light coating, with areas in the highest elevations near Somerset and down into Garrett and Tucker Counties expecting around one inch of snow through Monday mid-morning. After that, we'll see a few flurries on Monday and some scattered snow showers on Tuesday as the lake effect snow machine finally gets cranked up for the first time this season.

Mercer, Forest and Venango Counties will be under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday, expecting one to 3 inches of accumulation by Tuesday night.

Areas closer to Lake Erie are under a winter storm warning, with heavy lake effect snow near the shoreline through Wednesday. Be prepared if you are traveling north on I-79 or the Pa.-Ohio turnpike in either direction along I-80 through Wednesday.

Temperatures will finally recover to the 40s Wednesday, and we'll have some sunshine and upper 40s, even close to 50 in some spots by late week!

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!