Pittsburgh Weather: Rain kicks off Tuesday before winds, sun arrive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weather pattern is starting to turn more active, with five of the next seven days expected to see at least a chance for precipitation.

Daily average High: 41 Low: 24

Sunrise: 7:07 Sunset: 6:03

Today: Brief rain from 8 a.m. to noon, then it turns sunny but windy.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Two potential days, but both are low for a FAWD. The first comes Wednesday afternoon with freezing rain potential as a warm front slides through. The second is on Sunday, with snow showers around.

Aware: There is a wind advisory for the Laurels and Ridges today that starts at 10 a.m.

Today's precipitation chance is all rain as a cool front passes through. We will see temperatures falling or staying in place this afternoon, even with sunny conditions. Rain chances look to be around from 9 a.m. through noon. Then, we will see the sun come out, and winds pick up. Most of our area is just below wind advisory guidance. I have Pittsburgh seeing wind speeds of 15-25mph this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west.

Morning temperatures are in the mid-30s, with afternoon highs hovering near 50. I am keeping Pittsburgh's high at 48 degrees, but most data is showing that could be a tick too low. I have noon temperatures also at 48 degrees in Pittsburgh.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we will see a late morning to early afternoon warm front that will bring rain chances and even freezing rain chances for folks from the city of Butler to the north. I don't expect major issues with any ice due to surface temperatures being so warm over the past week along with temperatures quickly warming. Temperatures will be near 30 though as the rain arrives, and there will be a very real potential for icy conditions on bridges and other elevated surfaces.

The chance for icy conditions increases the further north and east that you go on Wednesday. For the morning, temperatures will hover near 30 degrees, with temperatures soaring to the mid-50s by the evening. This surge of moisture and heat will continue into Thursday with highs forecast to hit the 70s for the third time this month. The record high temperature for Thursday is 70 degrees, set back in 1922. It's not every day that you have the chance to break a 100-year-old record. Let's do it!

Finally, model data has snapped into a winter weather chance for us on Sunday. Not everyone right now will see snow, with places from Butler County to the north having the best chance right now. How much? Let's let model data settle down before we start talking about potential snow totals. Right now, it looks like enough to slow Sunday travel for a bit.

