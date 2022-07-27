Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances tick up throughout the day on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is going to be one of those days where someone is going to ask where was all the rain we forecast.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

So let's get this out of the way right now: Yes there will be a chance for rain all day long, but most of your day is going to be dry.

Rain chances will slowly tick up through the day with storm chances getting into the concern category as the sun is setting.

Weather conditions for Latrobe, PA - July 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Overnight wind storms are the biggest concern that I have at this point for today-tonight. We will also have another chance for storms on Thursday as a cool front pushes south again. At this point, rain is expected to wrap up on Friday morning, but some data is trying to keep the rain chance through the day on Friday.

Yesterday we hit 78 degrees for the high. I knew temperatures would likely be that low (I had us at 77 on Monday) but I did bump up temperatures due to output model data showing highs closer to the 80-degree mark.

Highs today should be right around 80 degrees with more humid conditions in place than what we saw yesterday with dew points in the mid-60s. Morning temperatures were a little warmer than yesterday too with morning lows dipping to the mid-60s.

High temperatures - July 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

There is another marginal risk for parts of our area on Thursday with stormy conditions possible in the morning and in the afternoon. I actually have severe weather chances higher tomorrow than I have for today with wind storms again being the biggest concern. It does look like we should expect a blast of cool air to move in for the afternoon with a broken line of storms possible along the leading edge.

Looking ahead to the weekend, right now I am keeping rain chances for just Friday morning with Friday afternoon dry.

Some data holds rain in place through the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will both be dry and pleasant with highs right around 80 degrees.

7-Day Forecast - July 27, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!