Pittsburgh Weather: Rain chances linger through afternoon, most rain expected in the morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's not quite a "drought buster" but yesterday's and today's rain is a solid start to really alleviate drought conditions in our region.

It is much needed.

At this point, it looks like most places will see around or just shy of an inch of rain with higher totals of an inch to an inch and a quarter falling along the I-70 corridor as I mentioned yesterday.

Radar estimates are also showing a handful of communities that have seen nearly 2" of rain. This rain was perfect. With most of the rain coming down at moderate to light rates and a couple of breaks in the rain here or there.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

By the time you're seeing this, the rain will be spotty with a brief scattered chance for rain heading into the afternoon.

As we head into the afternoon, we could also see some gusty wind speeds accompanying any rain you see.

While rare, I have seen conditions like today lead to severe thunderstorm warnings being issued for storms that have no hail.

Lightning is actually not part of severe thunderstorm criteria with only wind speeds of 58mph or higher along with hail of more than 1" being causes for issuing warnings.

Just be aware that fast-moving cells of rain will be possible heading into the afternoon.

Highs today should hit the upper 60s. Noon temperatures will be in the low 60s. Expect afternoon winds to come out of the northwest at around 15mph.

Temperatures throughout the day - June 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain after today comes on Friday with a couple of chances for rain.

The weekend is looking dry. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday and Friday with highs back near 80 for the weekend.

7-day forecast: June 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

