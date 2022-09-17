Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, autumn temperatures returning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week away from the first day of autumn, and if you step outside by the end of next week, you'll feel it in the air.

AWARE: A few showers/storms are possible Monday.

The warm and above-average temperatures are still going strong! We'll stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s, so at least it's dry for the Steelers' home opener!

The rain finally returns for some of us come Monday. A few showers may be possible in the morning, but a better chance for some isolated storms comes in the afternoon. Not everyone is expected to see rain. Areas around the I-80 corridor could use some since they're still dealing with abnormally dry conditions.

Skies remain dry for Tuesday, but more rain is ahead for the latter half of the work week. Our next cold front is arriving Wednesday night giving us the chance for a few showers/storms, but colder air will start to filter bringing in those fall-like conditions.

Thursday is the first official day of fall as the autumnal equinox starts at 9:03 PM EDT. Highs will drop into the 60s for highs and 40s for lows starting Friday and lasting for several days. So, looks like the weather should cooperate with the seasonal start!

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 18, 2022.

