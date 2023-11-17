Pittsburgh Weather: Rain arrives late morning into the afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was the seventh day in a row without any rain in Pittsburgh.

The new US Drought Monitor maps were issued yesterday with only slight increases to our local abnormally dry sections in Venango and Mercer counties.

We are beginning to see issues with the Beaver Run Reservoir water levels and officials are asking those who depend on the reservoir for water to voluntarily conserve water at this time. The reservoir water levels have dropped to around 1,034 feet - this is well below the average of 1,041 feet according to officials.

Rain chance over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Rain will certainly help and today we finally will see some decent rain rolling through. Most places should expect to see around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

No severe weather is expected as the cold front slides through. Rain should have come to an end by midnight tonight with Saturday looking completely dry along with Sunday.

Highs today will be hit before noon. I have Pittsburgh hitting 63 for today's high. Skies will be cloudy this morning with scattered rain chances around from 10 a.m. to noon.

Forecast for Light Up Night! KDKA Weather Center

The afternoon will be rainy with rain throughout. Rain will become scattered around 6 p.m.

Temperatures will spring back to more seasonal on Saturday and Sunday. I have Saturday highs in the mid-40s with the morning low bottoming out in the mid-30s. Sunday will see highs near 50 and morning lows falling to below freezing.

Most of Monday will be dry with highs in the low 50s. A warm front will sweep through during the evening bringing a rain chance that will be around on Tuesday morning for the morning commute.

Tuesday will see spot off-and-on showers before more consistent rain rolls in for the overnight hours. A cold front brings with it decent rain chances that will wrap up on Wednesday, with light snow being possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Thanksgiving Day is looking dry but cold with a high of just 33 expected.

7-day forecast: November 17, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

