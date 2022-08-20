Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and storm chances increase throughout the day Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat is on today!

Expect a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions since the humidity levels have risen. Clouds will increase through the afternoon as well as the rain chances.

Showers will be around this evening, but storm chances will go up throughout the night. Most of the activity will be just general thunderstorm activity.

Weekend Forecast - August 20, 21 KDKA Weather Center

Lows fall into the mid-60s overnight.

Sunday will be a soggy day with on and off scattered showers and storms all throughout the day. So carry around the umbrellas and ponchos and have an indoor backup plan ready to go just in case! Some storms could be strong to low-end severe, so gusty winds and heavy downpours are the main concern.

Hour by hour forecast - August 20, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Showers will continue through the rest of Monday with a small chance for some general thunderstorms. Isolated showers could linger into Tuesday, but skies will be drying out for the rest of the week.

Highs lower back into the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday, then it goes back into the low and mid-80s through the rest of the week.

7-Day Forecast - August 20, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

