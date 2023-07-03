Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and storm chances ahead of July 4th holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Storm chances are in the forecast as we head into the 4th of July holiday.

Today: Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70's. Lows in the low 60s. Rain and storm chances from 10 a.m. to the end of the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? One could make the argument today should be one.

Aware: Hot weather arrives for the middle to end of the work week. Do we hit 90° for the second time this year this week?

While we are still a day out from the Fourth of July, there are going to be a lot of folks hitting lakes and rivers today and at least locally you'll need to be extra vigilant when it comes to being safe.

An upper low will settle in from the north, causing a storm chance throughout the day. Storms are not expected to be severe, but lightning along with brief downpours will be possible. I also can't rule out some small hail in some of the stronger cells.

Please be weather-aware today.

Today's storm chance picks up as soon as 10:00 this morning and will continue through the rest of the day.

I have the best chance for rain on the Fourth of July happening in the morning hours, and it really looks like the afternoon of the Fourth will be dry and sunny.

Today, morning temperatures are in the mid to low 60s and I expect highs will hit the upper 70s in most places.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day overall, but today will be one of those days when there will be periods of sunshine.

Conditions will change quickly, with us going from sunny to stormy with downpours within five minutes. Conditions will change quickly today. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead, highs should return to the 80s on the Fourth with the best chance for rain occurring during the morning. Wednesday will see temperatures on the rise with highs hitting the upper 80s. If we hit 90° this week it would likely happen on Thursday.

I have highs right now at 89 for Thursday. A cool front comes through right at midnight with a brief round of rain and storms sliding through as we cool down.

Friday highs will be back in the low 80s with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend is looking dry.

