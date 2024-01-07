Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and snow wrap up as workweek begins

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1-7 PM Forecast
1-7 PM Forecast 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is still a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Monday for Somerset County and Garrett County, M.d. Through this evening, they could pick up an additional one to two inches.

Daily average- High: 37° Low: 22°

Sunday Sunset: 5:09 p.m.
Monday Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.

FIRST ALERT: None 

AWARE: Maybe First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday night/Wednesday? More rain/snow arrives, and it'll be windy in the ridges and Laurel Highlands. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Rain and snow showers wrap up overnight, and we are left with mostly cloudy skies for Monday and highs near normal in the upper 30s. 

alerts.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Monday night through Tuesday evening, there is a High Wind Watch in the ridges of Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties, as well as parts of W.Va. Wind gusts could get as high as 60mph. Wind gusts in Pittsburgh could reach as high as 40 mph. With these winds out of the south and highs on Tuesday near 50, the majority of us will see rain with heavy downpours at times. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a wintry mix.

winds.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

From Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, as lows drop to the mid-30s, we will see a mix of rain into all snow. It stays breezy Wednesday evening with more rain and snow showers. 

After the wintry mess, we dry out Thursday with some sunshine and highs above normal in the low 40s. 

On Friday, more rain is likely, and then rain and snow on Saturday. 

7-day.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 5:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.