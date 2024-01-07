Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and snow wrap up as workweek begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is still a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Monday for Somerset County and Garrett County, M.d. Through this evening, they could pick up an additional one to two inches.

Daily average- High: 37° Low: 22°

Sunday Sunset: 5:09 p.m.

Monday Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Maybe First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday night/Wednesday? More rain/snow arrives, and it'll be windy in the ridges and Laurel Highlands.

Rain and snow showers wrap up overnight, and we are left with mostly cloudy skies for Monday and highs near normal in the upper 30s.

Monday night through Tuesday evening, there is a High Wind Watch in the ridges of Indiana, Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties, as well as parts of W.Va. Wind gusts could get as high as 60mph. Wind gusts in Pittsburgh could reach as high as 40 mph. With these winds out of the south and highs on Tuesday near 50, the majority of us will see rain with heavy downpours at times. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a wintry mix.

From Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, as lows drop to the mid-30s, we will see a mix of rain into all snow. It stays breezy Wednesday evening with more rain and snow showers.

After the wintry mess, we dry out Thursday with some sunshine and highs above normal in the low 40s.

On Friday, more rain is likely, and then rain and snow on Saturday.

