Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.

Daily average High: 41; Low: 28

Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.

Sunset: 4:54 p.m.

Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the year

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekend

Aware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Let's start off with this weekend's snow chance. It's there but the set-up that we are seeing is one where we should expect to see the biggest push of moisture occurring when temperatures are just too warm for a good accumulating snow.

It appears most of Friday's precipitation (the big precip day) comes down as rain. We eventually see temperatures cooling enough by the end of the day to see rain changing over to snow. Lake effect snow showers should then set up for the weekend. While it doesn't look, at this point, we will get slammed by snow, squalls and other minor snow disturbances over the weekend are still concerning.

Up until then there isn't going to be too much going on. Highs today should hit the upper 30s with cloudy skies. There is some very light drizzle and snow around but it isn't much.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Morning temperatures will bottom at 32 degrees in Pittsburgh with several places in the 20s, so a slick spot or two is certainly possible.

Looking ahead, KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley has Tuesday and Wednesday completely dry with rain chances back on Thursday and Friday. This eventually changes over to snow by the weekend.

