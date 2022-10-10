Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant week ahead with 70s in the forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For many, the first frost of the season occurred over the weekend, with temperatures falling to the mid to upper 30s.

It could be more than a week before we see any more frost with temperatures in the mild range for this week. It's looking pretty good for the week with only two real chances for rain.

The first chance for rain arrives on Thursday morning with the potential for some big rain totals in some spots. This could really slow down the morning commute. There will remain a chance for rain in the afternoon but it doesn't look like much after 8 a.m. for the remainder of the day.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

The second chance for rain will be here on Sunday and could make for a sloppy game for the Steelers and what one would imagine will be the last time the Steelers ever play Tom Brady.

For Monday, look for sunny skies and breezy winds coming in out of the west at around 10 mph for the afternoon. Highs today should be near where they were yesterday when we hit 65. I am forecasting a high of 66 for today.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Highs have a good chance of returning to the 70s on Tuesday and if we don't hit the 70s on Tuesday, it looks like almost a sure thing on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's rain chance.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)