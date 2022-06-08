Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant Wednesday gives way to late-night storms

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/8)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/8) 02:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday will be comfortable with sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s as weak high pressure keeps things quiet.

pm-rain-storms.png
We could see some heavy rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. KDKA Weather Center


ALERT: None

AWARE: Heavy rain around 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

UV is high today so don't forget the sunscreen if you and your kiddos will be outside playing.

Another area of low-pressure swings through late Wednesday night, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms so cover up your outdoor furniture if it could get wet.

7-day.png
High temperatures stay in the 70s for the next several days, with Tuesday topping out at 81. KDKA Weather Center

Dry air works back in for Thursday with slightly below normal highs in the low 70s and mostly cloudy. There's a small chance for rain showers Friday but the chance is low. 

Scattered showers also could make their way into the region this weekend if you have outdoor plans, so keep the umbrella close by. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 7:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

