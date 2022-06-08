Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant Wednesday gives way to late-night storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wednesday will be comfortable with sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s as weak high pressure keeps things quiet.

We could see some heavy rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. KDKA Weather Center



ALERT: None

AWARE: Heavy rain around 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

UV is high today so don't forget the sunscreen if you and your kiddos will be outside playing.

Another area of low-pressure swings through late Wednesday night, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms so cover up your outdoor furniture if it could get wet.

High temperatures stay in the 70s for the next several days, with Tuesday topping out at 81. KDKA Weather Center

Dry air works back in for Thursday with slightly below normal highs in the low 70s and mostly cloudy. There's a small chance for rain showers Friday but the chance is low.

Scattered showers also could make their way into the region this weekend if you have outdoor plans, so keep the umbrella close by. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s!

