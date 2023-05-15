Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant weather returns with sunny afternoon skies

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/15)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/15) 03:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fantastic weather will be back in the forecast today! 

Today: High clouds in place to start the day, but sunny by 10 a.m. Highs in the mid-70s

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Rain chances return tomorrow with places south of I-70 having the best chance.

Highs today should remain in the mid-70s, but if anything today will actually be more pleasant than yesterday.  Why?  We have a shot of drier air that will move in from the north this morning. 

With lower dew points, your body's comfort level will improve over what was a VERY relaxing day on Sunday. 

I have 10:00 a.m. temperatures at 62°. I have Noon temps in the upper 60s and temperatures should be in the mid-70s as school is getting out.  

temp2-720.png
KDKA Weather Center

A number of schools are off for elections on Tuesday, meaning kids are going to get a pleasant day to get out and to enjoy the weather.

Looking ahead, there are a couple of chances for rain including a scattered (low) chance for rain through the day on Tuesday.  

The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be south of I-70.  I expect places along I-80 to be dry through Wednesday when your isolated chance for rain is set to arrive.  

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.  Highs Wednesday and Thursday will dip to the mid-60s. 

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

We should be right back up near 70 for highs over the weekend.  

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | Submit Your Weather Photos

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

