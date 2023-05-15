Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant weather returns with sunny afternoon skies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fantastic weather will be back in the forecast today!

Today: High clouds in place to start the day, but sunny by 10 a.m. Highs in the mid-70s

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Rain chances return tomorrow with places south of I-70 having the best chance.

Highs today should remain in the mid-70s, but if anything today will actually be more pleasant than yesterday. Why? We have a shot of drier air that will move in from the north this morning.

With lower dew points, your body's comfort level will improve over what was a VERY relaxing day on Sunday.

I have 10:00 a.m. temperatures at 62°. I have Noon temps in the upper 60s and temperatures should be in the mid-70s as school is getting out.

A number of schools are off for elections on Tuesday, meaning kids are going to get a pleasant day to get out and to enjoy the weather.

Looking ahead, there are a couple of chances for rain including a scattered (low) chance for rain through the day on Tuesday.

The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be south of I-70. I expect places along I-80 to be dry through Wednesday when your isolated chance for rain is set to arrive.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will dip to the mid-60s.

We should be right back up near 70 for highs over the weekend.

