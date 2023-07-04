Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant conditions return for 4th of July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The rain is moving out and hot weather is moving in.

Today: Morning fog gives way to pleasant but hot afternoon weather. Highs today should hit the mid to low 80s.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Maybe Saturday or Monday with decent rain (not really storm) chances

Aware: Near 90-degree weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Potentially hot on Monday too but that will depend on rain chances.

Highs today should return to the 80s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 83 for today's high with morning lows down in the mid-60s.

It will be humid and hot this afternoon. The morning hours probably won't see a lot of sunshine with fog and clouds around through at least noon.

The afternoon and evening hours are looking dry, sunny, and a little humid. I have noon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Today at 8 a.m. is the cut-off for data coming in that will be used for this Thursday's weekly drought maps. We should see reflected in the new maps the big bite out of the drought that rains over the past week has brought.

I am looking forward to seeing the new drought maps and how the recent rain has impacted our water table.

Looking ahead, we stay humid and we turn hot on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures on both days will be near 90°. I actually keep us just shy of 90° on both days.

I also have a big change in my forecast when it comes to this weekend with rain chances up on Saturday night. It could be an issue for the Ed Sheeran concert at Acrisure Stadium.

I also have scattered rain chances in place for Sunday and then widespread rain again is expected for Monday.

