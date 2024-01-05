Pittsburgh Weather: Driving tips ahead of snow this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been a while since the Pittsburgh area has dealt with any real snow event.

For some of us, it's been about a year since there was noticeable snow on the roads. And even this weekend, we might not have to, but it's never a bad idea to just take a step back and go over some quick driving safety.

Snow blanketing roadways isn't something the area has seen recently. For PennDOT crews, that's just fine.

"We don't get disappointed when we don't have bad weather. I can definitely say that," PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said.

If you're out and about this weekend, here's just a quick refresher. First, give yourself some time. Just because a road may be fine doesn't mean a bridge or overpass is. They are some of the first spots to freeze over.

Also, increase your stopping distance. You may be in control, but the people around you may not and that can change in the blink of an eye.

"Typically, you'll have a three, four second follow. You'll want to increase that to five to six seconds so you have plenty of time to break," said Tiffany Stanley, AAA East Central spokesperson.

AAA said this time of the year, the number one call is for a dead battery. Snow or no snow, you want to stay on top of that. All it takes is some cold to halt any weekend plans.

"It sometimes just takes one cold winter morning to go ahead and start your car and it doesn't start, you need a jump," Stanley said.

While PennDOT is not expecting anything to be out of control, officials want drivers to remember there are resources available if they want to check roads as well including 511 PA. Click here for more.