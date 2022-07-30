Pittsburgh Weather: Picture-perfect weekend begins with sun and warmth on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend looks picture perfect with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-80s which is average for this time of the year.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

High-pressure building in from the west will keep things dry and seasonable through the weekend with a light northwesterly flow keeping humidity low.

Hour by hour forecasts - July 30, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow will be a bit cloudier and after sunrise, a sprinkle can't be ruled out, but I would keep all outdoor plans in place this weekend.

Precipitation chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

The next chance for rain and possible thunderstorms returns on Monday afternoon and lasts through Tuesday.

The heat cranks up midweek where we are looking to get at or near 90 Wednesday and possibly in the 90s for Thursday and Friday or at least feeling in the low to mid-90s with increasing humidity and plenty of sunshine.

7-Day Forecast July 30, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!