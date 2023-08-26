Pittsburgh Weather: Partly cloudy weekend with comfortable temperatures ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're starting off the morning hours with the chance for some patchy fog and very light sprinkles.

The good news is that the fog should dissipate by the late morning hours. Otherwise, this weekend is looking pretty good!

There might be a stray shower that tries to sneak by both afternoons, but the sunshine will be taking over most of the time. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s on both days with more comfortable humidity levels.

Humidity over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

So get outside and enjoy it while it lasts!

Next week is not looking overly rainy, but there are a couple of days that could get wet.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

Spotty showers are possible on Monday and could linger into Tuesday. Otherwise, both days will be partly to mostly cloudy.

More rain is set to return Wednesday as a cold front blows through. This will significantly drop both temperatures and dewpoints for the rest of the week.

In fact, Thursday looks spectacular with highs in the low 70s with lots of sunshine! We're going to keep a close eye on Friday's forecast as tropical moisture moving in from the south could give us some more rain.

Other forecast models have no impact on our region, so stay tuned with the forecast as we head closer to Labor Day weekend!

7-day forecast - August 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

