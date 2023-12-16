Pittsburgh Weather: One more dry day before rain and snow move into the region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Enjoy one more dry day before rain moves in tomorrow!

Highs will rise into the mid-50s this afternoon with a mix of some clouds around. This is running about 10-15° above average for mid-December.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Any outdoor plans including holiday events or Steelers watch parties will be very decent today.

We are tracking a nor 'easter and its impacts will arrive tomorrow. The brunt of the storm will be felt for coastal areas off to the east, but we still feel some of the effects from it.

Expect consistent rain showers with overcast skies on Sunday and Monday with very windy conditions. Gusts could approach 40 mph.

Any loose outdoor Christmas decorations should be brought inside so they don't fly away!

Eventually, rain switches to snow showers by Monday as cold air filters in from up north. Therefore, Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day since the timeframe for the rain-to-snow transition will be in the middle of the day.

Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

This will likely mess up travel making it slick and possibly slushy that evening if you have to travel, it is best to do it in the morning or afternoon before it turns to snow.

Scattered snow showers last throughout Tuesday and should finish by the end of the day as the nor 'easter pulls away from our region.

Impact of the Nor'Easter impact from Sunday-Tuesday KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday will be brutal with windy conditions and temperatures in the 30s. Once the storm passes by, we should return to more normal and quiet weather for the mid-week with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, December 21 marks the official start of the winter season as the solstice occurs at 10:27 PM.

The latest temperature outlooks are continuing to trend above normal for the week around Christmas.

Also, long-range weather models are showing that some rain could fall around the holiday. So the chance of a White Christmas is continuing to go down.

7-day forecast: December 16, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!