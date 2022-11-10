Pittsburgh Weather: One more dry and sunny day before widespread rain moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not much has changed from yesterday morning when it comes to the timing and overall analysis of what we can expect from the remnants of Nicole.

Nicole will be moving through our area on Friday and Saturday morning. While the rain will come over an extended amount of time, the concern is that we will see the rain in waves that will bring the lion's share of rain for the event. Rain totals have ticked down a little bit for Pittsburgh, but places like Lawrence county and places along I-80 along with the ridges are where the higher rain totals look likely at this point.

This is where expectations for rain should start at 2" for the event. If you are in Pittsburgh, I'd expect to see at least an inch and a half with most seeing closer to 2". I do want to add that there is a wide variation in where the heaviest rain will fall. I would be prepared for the higher totals even though I can't rule out we will see totals closer to the low end of just an inch.

Rain estimates by Saturday morning. KDKA Weather Center

While severe weather is not expected with this system, we could have some localized flooding issues due to clogged drainage. It appears that we will be under flash flood guidance for the event (meaning flash flooding is not expected) but rain rates late Friday into Saturday morning do pick up for places southeast of Pittsburgh. If out late Friday into Saturday just be mindful of potential water on roads in spots.

Meanwhile today we wait for the rain and get to enjoy another pleasant day.

Temperatures over the next 12 hours. KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will be near 70 with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at around 5mph. Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and noon temps will be near 60. Enjoy today's warmth while you can as the bottom drops out with regards to temperatures starting on Saturday and continuing on Sunday.

Saturday highs will be in the mid-40s but dropping through the day. Highs on Sunday will be near 40!

7-day forecast: November 10, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

