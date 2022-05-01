Pittsburgh Weather: One last round of showers and thunderstorms possible to end the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're watching for one more round of showers and a few possible thunderstorms through sunset across Western Pennsylvania as a cold front approaches.

Storms are firing along the Lake Erie shoreline and, if they hold together, we could see a few isolated severe/strong storms containing damaging winds and hail.

This threat will diminish after sunset and as the front passes by late evening.

The First Alert Weather status will stick around through mid-evening for the storm chance then we'll be in for a quiet rest of the night with lows in the lower 50s.

Sunshine/a few clouds alternate tomorrow with highs a couple of degrees cooler behind the front in the mid to upper 60s bringing a very pleasant Monday and start to our first week of May!

As we bid farewell to April 2022, here are a few fun facts: The highest temperature in Pittsburgh hit 84 and the coldest was 28 degrees. The entire month's average temperatures wound up 2.7 degrees below normal. A total of 3.23 inches of precipitation fell during the period which is 0.09 inches below the normal amount of 3.32. A total of 0.9 inches of snow fell during April which is 0.1 inches below the normal amount of 1.0".

