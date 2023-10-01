Pittsburgh Weather: October kicks off with morning fog, afternoon sunshine, and warm temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy October!

We're officially three-quarters of the way through the year of 2023. We're starting off the month with another round of fog. Visibility could be reduced to less than a mile in a lot of locations. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

This afternoon will be clear with highs near 80°. This is about 10° above normal for this time of year.

The rest of the new week will be sunny and warm!

Temperatures and conditions throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

The reason why we're seeing a long stretch of dry weather is because a strong high pressure is sitting on top of us. That will create a heat dome that sits on top of our region therefore warming our temperatures up above average and not feeling very fall-like. A stretch of 80s lasts through Thursday.

Each morning will be cool to start in the 50s, and patchy dense fog may be possible. We won't expect our round of rain until Friday as a cold front approaches and then drops our temperatures back down to the more average side.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

Once that cold front passes through, the fall-like weather returns!

By next weekend, temperatures will have significantly cooled back down.

In fact, we're looking at having highs in the 50s and 60s by next weekend! Most long-range forecasts are indicating we're going to experience below-average temperatures for the second week of October.

This is when we could see our first official frost of the season.

Something to watch out for if you are keeping track of the growing season!

7-day forecast: October 1, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!